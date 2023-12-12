TV star's sacking over political views highlights a pressing HR dilemma

TV presenter Chris Packham has been sacked by a charity for becoming “too political”, according to reports.

The nature and wildlife TV host was dismissed from his role with Raptor Rescue, a rehabilitation centre for birds of prey, amid claims his political activism was dividing the charity’s members.

Malcolm Robbins, the charity’s chairman, told the Daily Telegraph that, in addition to removing him for his lack of work, Packham was removed because: “he started to get more and more political in his views and that didn’t sit well with our members either.”

Packham has often been outspoken about environmental issues and recently claimed that breaking the law during political protests was “the ethically responsible thing to do”. He explained to the Radio Times: “The suffragettes set fire to things, smashed a lot of glass, attacked people on the street. And in apartheid, they were blowing up trains, blowing up factories.”

Should workplaces be politics-free zones?

Naturally, this situation presents many crossover dilemmas for HR leaders when it comes to employees expressing divisive views in the workplace.

The lines between work and personal life have become increasingly blurred in recent years – with tensions between co-workers rising over everything from Brexit and vaccine mandates to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars.

And this appears to be having a marked effect on staff - a recent survey by HiBob revealed that nearly half of UK workers believe that political and social views should be kept out of the office. This finding underscores the challenges faced by HR leaders in managing conversations about politics at work.

On one hand, there is a call for fostering inclusive and diverse workplaces through respectful social and political discourse, while on the other, there are concerns about the potential for division and damage to company culture.

For those advocating open political discussions in the workplace, the argument is clear: inclusivity and diversity thrive in environments where individuals feel free to express themselves. By creating safe spaces for dialogue and encouraging respectful conversations, companies can harness the diverse perspectives of their workforce for greater innovation and understanding.

However, the opposing viewpoint posits that such discussions can harm working relationships and job security. With nearly 38% of professionals believing that sharing their political opinions with their managers could harm their careers, it's crucial to address these concerns. Younger workers and men are more likely to be apprehensive about the potential negative impact of political discussions.

Moreover, companies should be aware of the consequences of their political stance. Over 53% of workers claim that they would be deterred from accepting a job offer if the company held opposing political views, and 27% would consider leaving their current job under such circumstances. This highlights the growing importance of considering the socio-political landscape in talent recruitment and retention strategies.

To strike a balance, HR leaders should foster an environment that respects diverse viewpoints while minimizing potential conflicts. Companies can consider implementing clear guidelines for political discussions, designating specific spaces for such conversations, and providing training on respectful communication. By doing so, they can create a workplace where employees can engage in political discourse without fear of repercussions.

While promoting inclusivity and diversity is essential, companies must also be mindful of the potential for conflicts and divisions. By creating safe and respectful spaces for political discourse and acknowledging the impact of their political stance, HR leaders can navigate this issue effectively, ultimately fostering a more informed and progressive workforce.