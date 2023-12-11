Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Four-day week | Civil servants sign petition demanding trial of shorter work week

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Civil servants sign petition demanding trial of shorter work week

Civil servants at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) want to pilot a four-day work week, as expressed through a petition from employees delivered to the department’s bosses last week.

If implemented, the scheme would see the department’s 21,000 employees have a shorter work week, a reduction of working hours by 20 per cent.

DEFRA employees expressed their desire for a shorter week through the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), who delivered a petition to bosses.

The union is calling for department bosses to agree to a trial of the shorter work week, saying the concept of the four-day week has become popular in the UK. The trial would see DEFRA employees working for a shorter period, however maintaining their current pay.

Some companies in the private sector have gone on to adopt a shorter working week after undergoing trials.

Four-day week: Good or bad for business?

Recently, the government ordered councils to bring an end to four-day week trials, attempting to ban future tests of this work model. Reportedly, the Cabinet Office sent out a message to all civil servants, saying they must be in the office for a minimum

Mark Sertwotka, the general secretary at PCS, said: “Evidence suggests a four-day week would lead to a better work-life balance for staff and could improve productivity for the employer.

“Previous trials have led to a reduction in sick leave and improvements to staff retention and satisfaction.

“If DEFRA wants to seriously address the issues of employee burnout, stress and poor well-being, they will listen to our members and implement this pilot.”

DEFRA employee demands are being backed by the Four-Day Week Campaign, the organisation that ran the world’s biggest trial of the four-day week. The organisation’s director, Joe Ryles, explained on the HR Grapevine Podcast the benefits of a shorter week. He said: “Work has dominated people’s lives for too long in this country, and the time has come to move to something that has a better balance – that's where the four-day working week comes about, giving working people a better work-life balance.

“The results show that the four-day week, with no loss of pay for workers, is a win-win for both workers and employers, for productivity improvements but also in terms of the wellbeing of employees.

