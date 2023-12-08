Thousands of KFC employees set to launch class action for being denied breaks

Thousands of KFC employees are preparing to launch class action against the fast-food chain, claiming poor working conditions and a culture where workers were often denied breaks.

Shine Lawyers are representing thousands of KFC employees who claim they were continuously denied the 10-minute rest breaks employees are entitled to on shifts longer than four hours, as written in their contract.

KFC are required to give employees a paid 10-minute break for shifts over four hours, and two 10-minute paid breaks for shifts over 9 hours.

The lawsuit was filed with support from the Retail and Fast-Food Workers Union, with many employees claiming that the long hours, and pressure from managers to take on more shifts, led to a toll on their physical and mental health.

Many of the allegations come from employees who were teenagers at their time of employment, based within the fast-food restaurant's Australian branches.

The allegations include:

One employee said she took up smoking just to go out for a break whilst working at the restaurant.

Another former employee, who worked at KFC between the ages of 14 and 17, claims she never had a 10-minute break, despite often working 40-hour long weeks.

Some employees claim that managers would purposefully push some workers, who they knew would give into pressure, to take on the workloads of two or three people.

Others explained stories of management sending employees home from shifts if the restaurant wasn’t busy to save money, workers would tend to be sent home instead of being given a break.

One KFC worker, who worked at a branch for three years, says she never had a 10-minute break, and was often told to cut her 30-minute break short to help colleagues.

A teenage employee claims that pressure to work long hours had led to her prioritising her employment at KFC over her studies and health.

Manager-staff boundaries

One worker, who was 15 years old during the time of their employment, claimed they worked a shift that lasted from 9am to midnight.

“I do remember them asking us to work over the hours you're meant to work in a day and they'd still only give a half-hour lunch break with no pauses,” the employee told the Daily Mail.

“When you're a kid, you want to please the managers. You won't cause a fuss, even with the rest pauses. If you get told no, you're not going to turn to an adult and say, "I deserve this", you say "okay".”

This worker claims that friendships between staff and managers, who usually worked at the restaurant for multiple years before being promoted, influenced members of staff feeling guilty for not complying with their demands, which were often unreasonable.

Workers claim there was limited access to HR or an impartial body to express their concerns.