Be the first to comment.

"It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates" Moshiri shared in an apology on X (Twitter). Her explanation
While some responded to the tweet saying it was unprofessional, and even called for her to resign, on the whole Moshiri received an outpouring of support in the comments on her post, with followers calling her a 'legend', 'icon' and saying it was funny.
Some even went on to say that the team in the gallery - the production team who would set the news live on air - were to blame, allowing the video to go live while she was holding up her finger. That leads us on, of course, to the 'getting caught' element of the situation.
Swearing aside, the thing that sticks in the mind is the moment of doing something considered NSFW (Not Safe for Work). In a post-pandemic world of remote working, where many of us now appear on-screen at a moment's notice, just like Moshiri, there is a split second where we have a chance to be 'ready', and, if not ourselves, we've probably laughed at someone else being caught out.
There are cases of this in other areas than the general office. Take for example, Lawyer Rod Ponton, who was unable to remove a 'cat' filter from his screen when appearing virtually before a judge in Texas.
It happens in real life, too - you're in the work toilets having a bit of a 'natter', shall we say, about a colleague, then someone who knows them comes out from behind the locked door of a stall. Or you type a Teams message, only to see it whizz to a group chat not the person you thought you were sending it to directly.
Depending on what you say or do, you might find, sadly, there are more serious consequences, and that nods to being careful before you log on, or press send. Of course, not swearing at the cameraman off-air, even as a joke, would have avoided the situation.
But for the most part, as Moshiri did, it's about a quick, sleek apology, and perhaps accepting you might be the butt of the office joke for a while.
