Trans worker loses discrimination case over pronouns confusion

In a recent employment tribunal case, a trans worker's discrimination claim against Central Bedfordshire Council was dismissed.
The tribunal found that the claimant, Mandie Monroe, had created confusion surrounding her preferred name and pronouns during the hiring process, leading to the rejection of her claim.
