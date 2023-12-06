Strictly star claims boss tried to force her resignation due to age

In a recent revelation at the TRIC's Outstanding Achievement Award ceremony, presenter Angela Rippon accused former BBC Director General John Birt of age and gender discrimination during his tenure at the broadcasting corporation.
Rippon, 79, disclosed that Birt had urged her to resign when she turned 50, allegedly stating that she had 'had her day' and it was time to make room for younger women in the industry.
