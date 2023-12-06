Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Online WorkshopsEmployee Reward, Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Tuesday, 24th September
Register Now
3 mins read

Gender discrimination | Strictly star claims boss tried to force her resignation due to age

  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Strictly star claims boss tried to force her resignation due to age

In a recent revelation at the TRIC's Outstanding Achievement Award ceremony, presenter Angela Rippon accused former BBC Director General John Birt of age and gender discrimination during his tenure at the broadcasting corporation.

Rippon, 79, disclosed that Birt had urged her to resign when she turned 50, allegedly stating that she had 'had her day' and it was time to make room for younger women in the industry.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Deloitte UK equalises paid parenting leave
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'We support family' | Deloitte UK equalises paid parenting leave

How HR can create meaningful inclusion this week & beyond
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

National Inclusion Week | How HR can create meaningful inclusion this week & beyond

How To Empower & Support Your Neurodivergent Employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

How To Empower & Support Your Neurodivergent Employees

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni