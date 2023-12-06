Employee Reward,
3 mins read

Tribunal | Biotech firm director sacked after colleague smells cannabis in company car

Biotech firm director sacked after colleague smells cannabis in company car

A director at a Bristol-based biotech company has been sacked after a colleague could smell cannabis in a company car being driven by the business leader.

Martyn Jutsum, the Co-Founder of biotech firm O3Biotech, was suspended from his role as a director when he admitted to using cannabis recreationally while at work.  He attempted to sue the company on grounds of unfair dismissal, however his claims were rejected.

