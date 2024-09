As the song goes, 'He's making a list, he's checking it twice'. And Santa shouldn't be the only one - as December gets underway, you might well be tempted to 'go slow' and coast towards the festive break.

There is likely to already have been at least one person saying to you 'Shall we pick this up in January?' - but hold up. There are still a lot of working days until Christmas, and then Twixmas, the period between Christmas and New Year, when you may well be working, too.