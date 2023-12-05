CEO stalked employee who threatened to leak their affair

The CEO of Australia-based firm Wisr has been sacked for stalking a female employee who threatened to leak their secret affair to his wife.
Anthony Nantes, the former boss of the financial technology company, pleaded guilty to stalking a female employee at the business between December 2022 and March 2023
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from