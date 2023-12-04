Gov spends £590k to gauge staff opinions on WFH & office returns

The government has spent nearly £590,000 on attempting to find out how civil servants feel about working from home and returning to the office.
Much of the research revealed that civil servants have resoundingly wanted the flexibility afforded to them from working from home, with only 3% of them wanting to return to the office after the pandemic.
