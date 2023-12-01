Older employees could learn from Gen Z's work attitude, says skills expert - he's not wrong

Speaking on a panel at Fortune’s Global Forum in Abu Dhabi, president of the Workforce Skills division at education company Pearson, Michael Howells, said that with the working world experiencing so many major shifts, older employees could take a note from the way younger generations approach work.

Young workers have built up somewhat of a negative reputation for themselves – many employers think Gen Z is lazy, unwilling to debate or disagree, entitled, and yet want flexibility, high salaries, and extreme success, all for nothing.