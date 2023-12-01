Employer justifies reading worker's personal emails because he'd used a work laptop

A mining industry worker has sued their former employer for reading through his personal emails and iCloud account, after being dismissed for allegedly working on personal projects and contacting competitor brands.

Shayano Madzikanda, a former IT employee at the mining sector company Mecrus, was suspended and told to return his work laptop. He then learnt that the reason for his dismissal was because of accusations that he was working on personal projects and contacting rival companies on the device.