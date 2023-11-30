HR Grapevine

In the age of flexible working, something of a question mark hangs over the function of the office. For some looking to forget the shake-ups of the past few years, the office is exactly what it always has been – a place in which all work is completed. Yes, remote working may be a necessary evil on occasion, but in-person desk-based operations is a standard that shows no signs of wavering.

For others however, the world of work as it stands in the last month of 2023 is almost unrecognisable. Hot desking prevails, executives mingle with staff on the office floor and the ‘executive floor’ has been bulldozed in leu of conferencing spaces (as was literally announced by HSBC back in 2021). These are, of course, positive moves in fostering a totally different office culture that focuses on collaboration, rather than simply getting your head down.