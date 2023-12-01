HR Grapevine

3 mins read

Defamation case | Boss forced to pay former employee-turned-competitor over Facebook post

The owner of a luxury car upholstery business has been ordered to pay over £47,000 after a former employee sued him for defamation over a scathing Facebook post.

David Barcos, the owner of Melbourne-based car upholstery business BNB Products, has been told to pay a former employee, Michael Iskander, over £47,000 in damages for defaming him on Facebook to his company’s 20,000 followers.

