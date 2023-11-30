7 mins read

'A travesty' | 1 in 7 HR leaders say men better suited to senior roles than women

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 7 HR leaders say men better suited to senior roles than women

More than a third of HR leaders admit they’re aware of young women being discriminated against in the workplace, while around one in seven HR chiefs say men are better suited to senior management jobs than women, according to a new study.

Nearly a fifth even admit they would be reluctant to hire a woman who they thought might go on to start a family.

