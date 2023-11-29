6 mins read

Exploiting WFH | Fraud watchdog targets remote staff secretly working two full-time jobs

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Fraud watchdog targets remote staff secretly working two full-time jobs

Side hustles. Second jobs. Whatever you call them, they've soared in popularity in recent years.

Some people have unfortunately had little choice but to seek extra work due to the cost-of-living crisis, while others have voluntarily sought out more work to generate higher income, or monetise their hobbies.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Hybrid workers take fewer sick days and face less stress-based illness
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Wellbeing | Hybrid workers take fewer sick days and face less stress-based illness

The 5 most common payroll mistakes - and how to avoid them
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

Payroll | The 5 most common payroll mistakes - and how to avoid them

Meet office attendance policy or else - Is Vodafone's warning to staff the right way to RTO?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

‘Disciplinary action’ | Meet office attendance policy or else - Is Vodafone's warning to staff the right way to RT...

Risks, benefits, and success strategies: The role of payroll tech in global expansion
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Risks, benefits, and success strategies: The role of payroll tech in global expansion

The Strategic Advantage of Supporting Mental Health First Aiders
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

The Strategic Advantage of Supporting Mental Health First Aiders

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni