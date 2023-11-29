HR Grapevine

UK employers are struggling to match the pay and benefits being offered by competitors as the war for talent rumbles on, a new study has found.
XpertHR found that UK organisations are struggling to find the skills their business needs, with poor quality applicants (78%) and skills shortages (77%) being named as the biggest hiring issues HR and recruitment professionals have faced over the past 12 months.
