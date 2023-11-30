HR Grapevine

3 mins read

Religious freedom | EU court says hijabs could be banned in the workplace

EU court says hijabs could be banned in the workplace

A top European Union Court has ruled that member countries can restrict their employees from wearing signs of religious or ideological belief, including prohibiting women from wearing a religious headscarf.

The ruling came after an employee, who works as a head of office based in the municipality of Ans in Belgium, was told she wasn’t allowed to wear a hijab to work, resulting in her alleging that her employer had infringed on her religious freedom.

