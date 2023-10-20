Be the first to comment.

1 min read

New podcast | The HR and talent tech trends leading the way in 2024

The HR and talent tech trends leading the way in 2024
In this week's episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, Host Serena Haththotuwa sits down with Damon Anderson, the UK Managing Director of Employment Hero, to talk about the impact emerging technology is having on the resourcing market, and what 2024 holds for the industry.

Anderson, who has extensive experience in the market along with identifying what quality talent looks like, gives unique insight into some of the top priorities for talent specialists and HR alike.

About Employment Hero

Employment Hero is the world’s leading HR, payroll and employee engagement platform, helping to launch businesses on the path to success by powering more productivity every day. The platform services over 300,000 businesses, collectively managing over 2 million employees, and 85 per cent of business leaders agree Employment Hero makes managing employment easier. Employment Hero is helping employers toward their goals, powering more productive teams and taking employment to new heights. For more information visit employmenthero.com/uk.

