HR Grapevine

The jobs market is currently a volatile place for candidates. After a rocky year for many businesses, hit by inflation and with customers struggling with their own finances many opted to roll back on the steep inflation in staffing rates back in 2022, and slash headcounts.

In fact, seemingly every day we’re seeing headlines of cuts that appear to hit businesses indiscriminately, regardless of industry. At the same time, and in direct juxtaposition to this trend, those who are doing well seem to be clinging to their high achievers for dear life, with many succumbing to the temptations and inflated pay packets offered elsewhere.