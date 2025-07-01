HR Tech 2025
People-driven. Tech-enabled.
1st July 2025
Watch on demand
4 mins read

War on WFH | Amazon warns staff their office attendance will affect promotion prospects

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Amazon warns staff their office attendance will affect promotion prospects

Amazon has warned employees that their promotion prospects will be dashed if they do not start turning up to the office.

An internal memo issued by the company, seen by Business Insider, told staff that if they’re not hitting their office-time targets, and they don’t have approval from senior figures to skip office days, that their career progression will be hindered.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR's guide to ADA mental health compliance
Brightmine
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Insight
  • 2 mins read

Wellbeing | HR's guide to ADA mental health compliance

Landmark review of parental leave launched
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

'Long overdue' | Landmark review of parental leave launched

It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Prevention, not intervention | It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to

Raising the B.A.R: How whisky-maker Whyte & Mackay built a culture-first recognition program
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Raising the B.A.R: How whisky-maker Whyte & Mackay built a culture-first recognition program

The Great Employee Benefits Study 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

The Great Employee Benefits Study 2025

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni