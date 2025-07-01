HR Grapevine

Amazon has warned employees that their promotion prospects will be dashed if they do not start turning up to the office.
An internal memo issued by the company, seen by Business Insider, told staff that if they’re not hitting their office-time targets, and they don’t have approval from senior figures to skip office days, that their career progression will be hindered.
