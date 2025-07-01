HR Tech 2025
People-driven. Tech-enabled.
1st July 2025
Watch on demand
3 mins read

Carnival UK | Cruise firm withdraws 'fire & rehire' threat facing 900+ staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Cruise firm withdraws 'fire & rehire' threat facing 900+ staff

Cruise firm Carnival UK has withdrawn threats to use ‘fire and rehire’ tactics after it was revealed last week that more than 900 employees could be ‘dismissed and re-engaged' on new contracts.

The company had informed authorities last week including the UK Insolvency Service, about a consultation to modify the terms and conditions of 919 maritime workers across its 10 UK-based ships.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Government reveals when the Employment Rights Bill will be introduced
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Roadmap for change' | Government reveals when the Employment Rights Bill will be introduced

It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Prevention, not intervention | It's a good thing workers are using EAPs, but we need to address why they have to

What employers must learn about supporting men's wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Men's Health Week | What employers must learn about supporting men's wellbeing

Raising the B.A.R: How whisky-maker Whyte & Mackay built a culture-first recognition program
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Raising the B.A.R: How whisky-maker Whyte & Mackay built a culture-first recognition program

The Great Employee Benefits Study 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

The Great Employee Benefits Study 2025

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni