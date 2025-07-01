HR Grapevine

Cruise firm Carnival UK has withdrawn threats to use ‘fire and rehire’ tactics after it was revealed last week that more than 900 employees could be ‘dismissed and re-engaged' on new contracts.
The company had informed authorities last week including the UK Insolvency Service, about a consultation to modify the terms and conditions of 919 maritime workers across its 10 UK-based ships.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from