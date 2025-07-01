HR Grapevine

The online fashion and cosmetics retailer ASOS has come under scrutiny after scrapping diversity targets as incentives for its executives to achieve bonuses, signifying a growing view of diversity as non-essential.
Annual executive bonuses at the e-commerce platform will now be based on hitting profit targets, improving share prices, and increasing profit margins, scrapping diversity-driven targets altogether.
