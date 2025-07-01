HR Tech 2025
People-driven. Tech-enabled.
1st July 2025
Watch on demand
4 mins read

Dressing down | 1 in 3 employees work in their pyjamas, survey reveals

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 3 employees work in their pyjamas, survey reveals

British workers are dressing down more than ever, according to data from global hiring and matching platform, Indeed.

In fact, the survey of over 1,000 workers and 500 employers in the UK found a third (33%) of Brits admit to working in their pyjamas. On average staff wear pyjamas while working 46 times a year with one in 12 workers wearing pyjamas every working day.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

New report calls for overhaul of UK paternity leave offer
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Six weeks for dads | New report calls for overhaul of UK paternity leave offer

Why dads are demanding better paternity provision
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 11 mins read

Parental Leave | Why dads are demanding better paternity provision

What the UK's most famous office highlights about the RTO debate
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

10 Downing Street | What the UK's most famous office highlights about the RTO debate

Navigating Candidates’ Use of AI: A Practical Guide for Recruiters
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Navigating Candidates’ Use of AI: A Practical Guide for Recruiters

2025 State of Video at Work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

2025 State of Video at Work

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni