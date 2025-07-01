HR Grapevine

HR Tech 2025
Opinion | Bosses must be honest that return-to-office mandates are about lease costs

Bosses must be honest that return-to-office mandates are about lease costs

A new study surveyed 1325 CEOs across 11 countries and found that 60 percent of managers and business leaders want to see an end to hybrid and remote work.

This isn’t a surprising fact, especially considering many leaders are mandating their employees come back to the office. What is surprising, however, is that these leaders have said that one of the main reasons they want an end to hybrid work isn’t to encourage more productivity, but because of expensive office leases that have already been signed.

