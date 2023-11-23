Worker unfairly sacked after HR saw video of him being confronted by 'paedophile hunters'

A warehouse worker who was sacked after a co-worker found a video of him being confronted by ‘paedophile hunters’ was unfairly dismissed, an employment tribunal has ruled.
Gypsumtools, a plastering and dry lining supplies firm based in Leicester, sacked the employee amid concerns that continuing his employment could damage the firm’s reputation, despite no charges ever being made against the man in relation to the claims made in the video.
