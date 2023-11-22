6 mins read

Equal Pay Day 2023 | 'Still a long way to go' to close gender pay gap, HR expert warns

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Still a long way to go' to close gender pay gap, HR expert warns

Today, November 22, marks the point in the year at which on average, UK women stop earning money professionally, when compared to the wages of their male counterparts.

The day, known as ‘Equal Pay Day’, takes into account wage disparity based on gender, and essentially shows that women ‘work for free’ from this date until the end of the year, if their wages are compared to those of their male peers.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Remote work tribunals to rise as firms axe WFH, HR experts predict
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 7 mins read

Office mandates | Remote work tribunals to rise as firms axe WFH, HR experts predict

Work register from 1250 BC reveals similarities to modern staff absences
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Ancient Egypt | Work register from 1250 BC reveals similarities to modern staff absences

Ginger boss likened his bullying to racial discrimination
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Employment tribunal | Ginger boss likened his bullying to racial discrimination

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee

The HR guide to creating a happier and more productive workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

The HR guide to creating a happier and more productive workforce

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni