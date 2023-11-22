Disabled staff must do 'their duty' and work from home, says UK MP

Disabled UK workers must do “their duty” to find remote jobs or risk their benefits being cut by £4680 a year, said Laura Trott, chief secretary to the Treasury.
The comments came as the government set out its Autumn budget, announcing plans to get those with disabilities – including mental health or mobility issues – to work from home or risk losing welfare benefits.
