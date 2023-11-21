AI to make a third of UK workforce switch to 4-day week by 2033

Artificial intelligence is likely to make nearly a third of the UK workforce switch to a four-day week within the next ten years, a new study from the think tank Autonomy has revealed.
In the report titled GPT-4 (Day Week), its authors say that roughly 8.8million UK workers, around 28% of the British workforce, could reduce their 44-hour week to a 32-hour working week by 2023.
