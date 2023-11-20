Ex-IBM chief says 'perfectionism' is a bad trait for leaders to have

IBM’s former president says ‘perfectionism’ is one of the worst traits a leader can have in the workplace, calling it “the enemy of progress”.
Ginni Rometty, ex-president and CEO of the tech behemoth, was speaking at the annual World Business Forum recently when she made the comments about what is often considered a positive – and even necessary – characteristic for leaders to show in the workplace.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from