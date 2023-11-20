3 mins read

'The enemy of progress' | Ex-IBM chief says 'perfectionism' is a bad trait for leaders to have

Ex-IBM chief says 'perfectionism' is a bad trait for leaders to have

IBM’s former president says ‘perfectionism’ is one of the worst traits a leader can have in the workplace, calling it “the enemy of progress”.

Ginni Rometty, ex-president and CEO of the tech behemoth, was speaking at the annual World Business Forum recently when she made the comments about what is often considered a positive – and even necessary – characteristic for leaders to show in the workplace.

