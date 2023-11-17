Sacked train driver who left spider skin in colleague's pigeonhole wins job back

A train driver who was sacked after leaving a spider skin in a co-worker’s pigeonhole has been awarded more than £42,000 and given his job back.
Jonathan Richardson pranked his colleague by placing a tarantula in a female driver’s pigeonhole after she admitted a fear of them, but the joke backfired when the woman reported him to bosses, resulting in him losing his job on the grounds of bullying.
