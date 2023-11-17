Claims of sexual misconduct raised by senior female staff at MoD

Sixty women working at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have written a letter describing a ‘toxic’ and hostile work environment, claiming multiple accounts of sexual assault and harassment.
The letter was sent to David Williams, the MoD’s permanent secretary, by a group of senior female civil servants, who described anonymised accounts and a workplace culture that is “hostile to women as equal respected partners” and left female employees feeling “sick with fear”.
