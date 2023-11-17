3 mins read

'Sick with fear' | Claims of sexual misconduct raised by senior female staff at MoD

Claims of sexual misconduct raised by senior female staff at MoD

Sixty women working at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have written a letter describing a ‘toxic’ and hostile work environment, claiming multiple accounts of sexual assault and harassment.

The letter was sent to David Williams, the MoD’s permanent secretary, by a group of senior female civil servants, who described anonymised accounts and a workplace culture that is “hostile to women as equal respected partners” and left female employees feeling “sick with fear”.

