400+ complaints | McDonald's facing up to two sexual harassment claims per week, CEO reveals

McDonald's facing up to two sexual harassment claims per week, CEO reveals

The boss of McDonald’s in the UK says the fast-food chain is cracking down on harassment in its restaurants following a major investigation into the conduct of its employees.

A BBC expose published in July 2023 revealed claims of a ‘toxic culture’ behind the counters at the fast-food giant, including shocking claims of teenaged girls being routinely groped and harassed, racial slurs and even an outbreak of a sexually transmitted infection at one branch, resulting from multiple sexual relationships between colleagues.

