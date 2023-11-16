McDonald's facing up to two sexual harassment claims per week, CEO reveals

The boss of McDonald’s in the UK says the fast-food chain is cracking down on harassment in its restaurants following a major investigation into the conduct of its employees.

A BBC expose published in July 2023 revealed claims of a ‘toxic culture’ behind the counters at the fast-food giant, including shocking claims of teenaged girls being routinely groped and harassed, racial slurs and even an outbreak of a sexually transmitted infection at one branch, resulting from multiple sexual relationships between colleagues.