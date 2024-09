Hollywood actor Whoopi Goldberg has come under criticism for blaming the financial issues faced by Millennials – those born between 1981 and 1996 – on their poor work ethic and laziness.

In a conversation on The View about the issue of declining birth rates caused by younger generations choosing to not have kids due to economic concerns, the 67-year-old said: “I’m sorry, if you only wanna work four hours, it’s gonna be harder for you to get a house."