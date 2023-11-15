Manager blamed for 'systemic failures' as waste worker crushed to death

An employee at a waste company was crushed after falling into an industrial shredder while attempting to clear out a blockage in the machine.
The worker, David Willis, who was employed at Timmins Waste Services (TWS) in Wolverhampton, fell into the machine which was designed to shred wood and commercial waste in September 2018.
