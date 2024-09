When we think of exit interviews, or letters handed to a manager when someone leaves, it's usually in the wake of resignation or redundancy.

There is a difference for many on the circumstances of being sacked, of course - if someone has reached the point where their position is seen by you, the employer, as untenable, do they have a right of reply when told they are being 'let go'? Just because they're being sacked, does it mean they have no right to respond to your decision?