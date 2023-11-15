4 mins read

Privacy breach | Firm reprimanded for secretly tracking employee's car movements

An employer acted unlawfully by secretly tracking the car movements of one of its employees, a watchdog has ruled.

The Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner (JOIC), the Island’s public body for data protection, found that civil engineering firm Brenwal had covertly tracked a worker’s movements in a company car over the course of one month, following concerns that the worker was “not devoting all of their time to work duties, during their working hours.”

