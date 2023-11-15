Firm reprimanded for secretly tracking employee's car movements

An employer acted unlawfully by secretly tracking the car movements of one of its employees, a watchdog has ruled.
The Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner (JOIC), the Island’s public body for data protection, found that civil engineering firm Brenwal had covertly tracked a worker’s movements in a company car over the course of one month, following concerns that the worker was “not devoting all of their time to work duties, during their working hours.”
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from