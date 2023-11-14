TUC slams 'zero progress' on disability pay gap in last decade

The pay gap between non-disabled and disabled workers is now higher than it was a decade ago, reigniting calls for mandatory disability pay gap reporting and a day one right to flexible work.
New analysis published by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) shows that non-disabled workers earn around a sixth (14.6%) more than disabled workers.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from