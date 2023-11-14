Part-time Santa impersonator sues boss for calling him a 'kiddy fiddler'

A sales employee, who worked as a professional Santa Claus outside of his full-time job, sued his manager for calling him a “paedo” and “kiddy fiddler” after hearing about his festive side hustle.
Carl Graham, who worked at a Liverpool-based car dealership, was subject to persistent name calling when his manager, Jon Gill, found out about his part-time role as Father Christmas at grottos and shopping centres.
