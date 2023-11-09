Why the John Lewis Christmas advert should have you questioning your own company from values to diversity

Of all the Christmas adverts, it's John Lewis that everyone waits for.

And the advert - complete with it's new star Snapper the Venus fly trap and a hashtag, #Traditionsgrow - has landed. Complete with a new song called Festa (which means celebration) sung by Andrea Bocelli, the advert has the usual 'heart-string-tugging' elements of family and values, but there is also a deeper message that HR can take from the ad. Yes, really!

The advert begins with a boy asking to buy a seed for a Christmas tree at a flea market. He grows it studiously - with what feels like a nod to ET as the plant grows a small flower under a lamp.

But then, it turns out, this is no regular Christmas tree - it's a Venus Fly Trap, and it doesn't stop growing until it's the height of the ceiling, causing trouble and chaos day and night.

The plant - called Snapper (yes, there's plenty of associated merchandise, too), is banished to the garden and replaced with a traditional fir Christmas tree.

Outside in the snowy cold, Snapper sits alone.

The metaphor will have probably already pulled at your heart strings as you think about how we rely on traditions at this time of year, and everyone has their own way of doing Christmas.

But it's the same with work and HR - there can often be ways of doing things in companies that aren't serving you anymore.

John Lewis explained on the release of the ad how "The campaign shows how the unusual and unexpected, over the conventionally ‘perfect’, can lead to a joyful time together for everyone. At the heart of the campaign is an energetic and mischievous Venus flytrap, a wannabe Christmas tree named Snapper, who brings an unexpected twist and joy to Christmas celebrations."

Charlotte Lock, Customer Director for John Lewis, added: “We are a nation that loves the traditions of Christmas - from classic traditions like pantos and putting up the tree to evolving new ones like crafting our own presents and Zoom get-togethers. Many of us have our own unique festive traditions and that makes them even more special. The film celebrates themes of family and evolving traditions and shows that a ‘perfect’ Christmas is finding joy together with loved ones, whatever your traditions”

Traditions are great, but HR always needs to be searching for something new

The theme of traditions growing is one that you, as an HR professional, can really run with - this might be the perfect time to suggest or launch a new initiative that could be your legacy, just like Snapper is the legacy of the familiy growing its new tradition. Is there room in your policy for change - is it time you created a new policy across areas that have been overlooked for 'traditional ways' such as fertility, menopause or ADHD?

A lesson in diverse hiring

Snapper is an example of hiring a more diverse - from ethnicity to neurodiversity - person, to seeing how the company and teams can benefit from staff who bring more than the 'usual' to the company.

Read more from us

The way he is treated is also a warning - that if you shun those who might not seem to be in line with the 'norm' at your company you could be excluding amazing talent and new blood. What could you be doing better to hire in a more diverse way, and being more open to a diverse range of personalities and talents in your company?

Questioning your company's values

There is an element of the values of HR, too, in the advert. The traditional Christmas tree can represent the old, established values of a company, that 'traditional' CEO or HR Director who is set in their ways and only wants things done 'as they've always been done.' Snapper, by contrast, showcases what can be done when you invite new opinions (sometimes from more junior members of staff, or newer ones) into the mix. Is it time to revisit your company's values, and see what might need to change in 2024?

Thinking outside the box is imperative

From the very start, the advert begins with a box, containing just one seed. It can be the same with a germ of an idea which goes on to be something huge for your company. Thinking outside the box is imperative when it comes to making changes as an HR leader.

[Image credit: © Copyright John Lewis Partnership Plc 2023]