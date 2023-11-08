HR needs to see beyond the 'red flag' of this LinkedIn banner

HR professionals who are in the niche of hiring, talent and recruitment will be familiar with the 'Open to work' badge on LinkedIn. A green 'flash' across the bottom of the person's profile picture, it shows that they are, essentially, looking for a role.

You might find it useful when you're searching for new talent. Or, like former Google recruiter Nolan Church, you might find it a bit 'ick'. Church said recently that the tag is the 'biggest red flag' to hiring managers, and that it can suggest 'desperation' on behalf of the person who is showing themselves as 'open to work'.

But is it as clear cut as a 'red flag' - or is this simple little green swish of availabilty saying far more than 'open to work'?

Church also said that recruiting is like dating - hence the 'red flag' reference. If saying you're 'open to work' is a red flag, does that mean as a recruiter you discount everyone who has the badge on their profile? Because in the current climate it feels like that's more and more people each day.

Why is it so wrong to say 'I'm available'? And does it affect your approach to that person as a candidate?

What is a red flag - especially when it comes to HR?

A red flag is a metaphor for a sign or signal that there may be a problem or issue, particularly in the context of relationships, interactions, or situations. It's used a lot in relationships but also in work, most commonly to refer to warning signs that suggest potential danger, dishonesty, or a problematic situation that requires attention.

A red flag in dating, for example, might be that someone only sends a message late at night, or that they aren't available to talk on the phone, but only message.

You could also see it as a warning sign that something is 'off' or wrong - as a signal that there could be a problem or an issue you need to pay attention to. Something that rings an alarm bell.

When it comes to HR, red flags can refer to warning signs or indicators of potential issues within an organisation or with an individual employee. These flags often signal the need for further investigation or intervention to prevent more serious problems from arising.

Is the 'open to work' badge really a red flag?

In the current climate - a cost of living crisis and many companies closing, or filing for bankruptcy - staff are finding themselves out of work on a daily basis. Add to that the freelance market, and many people want to shout 'I need work'. Many are scrolling job adverts daily, looking for connections and for opportunities.

If we take the dating analogy, is saying you're 'open to work' the same as saying you're 'dating'? Why is it such a bad thing to say you are available for work - if that's synonymous with 'not doing anything else' then it might be you need to change your perspective on the candidate's availability.

Open to work might seem 'desperate' on first glance, but it can also mean 'Available' (no bad thing if you're recruiting with urgency, right?) and it can also mean 'ready to make a pivot', or 'open to opportunities'.

In fact, is it time that LinkedIn changed the options so there's more than open to work - we could have 'Available for conversations' or even (and this one's tongue in cheeck, of course) 'Looking around'.

As a recruiter, if you're looking to expand or grow your team, rather than waiting for people to apply for roles or approach you, seeing who is 'open to work' is, in fact, the best way to find that next perfect hire.

It's also about looking beyond the 'open to work' badge - about looking at their profile, about seeing who has recommended them. Open to Work can be a brave and bold move, just the same as joining a dating app. To label those who use it as 'desperate' feels rather cruel when we haven't got to know the person behind the photo.