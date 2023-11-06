Now is the time to ensure that your Christmas celebrations don't turn sour

Now well into November, HR will likely be racing to ensure that the rest of the working year is as productive as possible. However, one big element of employee reward and recognition is yet to come – the office Christmas party.

Casting your mind back over previous celebrations throughout the years may bring back hazy memories of merriment and laughter, or perhaps uncomfortable formal dinners and polite chit-chat. It’s safe to say that in years past, the concept of an office festive celebration was synonymous with debauchery that could make any HR practitioner wince.

And whilst some employees may be able to embrace the chaos and still arrive on Monday morning, able to put the hazy memories of embarrassing behaviours behind them, it seems that many workers simply don’t find this kind of get together enjoyable. This is especially true among younger generations.

In fact, according to new research conducted by CareerWallet, a massive 91% of under 35s see the office Christmas party as nothing but an obligation, and actively dread it. One in ten employees actually admit that it’s one of the things they dislike most about their job, with many not wanting to be forced to socialise with superiors and work colleagues.

Further data from Virgin Incentives states that this isn’t an issue confined to Millennials and Gen-Z. Only one quarter of workers of all age demographics state that they actually even plan to attend the work Christmas party – this number dives to just nine per cent of over 55s.

The research reveals the reasons for this low attendance and, in fact, the things that perhaps put a negative spin on the work Christmas do. Over a third of brits embarrass themselves on dancefloor. More than one in four had to leave due to being drunk, almost a quarter of Brits have snogged a work colleague, one in ten confessed to shouting at their boss and almost one in ten got into a punch-up.

The most disturbing finding is that one in 20 have driven home despite being drunk after the party.

So, it’s clear that workers have some key issues with the annual festive celebration. However, it’s also a benefit that many expect, and perhaps when utilised properly, an ideal way to thank your people for all the work they’ve done over the past 12 months. This begs the question, what are viable alternatives to the traditional Christmas party?

The first, and most requested by younger workers, is to simply have a day of merriment in the office without a party, and then in leu of an annual bash, offering a bonus. A whopping nine out of ten under 35s would rather their employer use the budget for a Christmas party on staff bonuses instead.

This offers recognition, and even some festive connection, whilst doing away with any chance of poor behaviour or issues for HR to unpick for the rest of December. But it doesn’t suit everyone.

Another idea is to turn the event into a teambuilding activity. By doing away with a booze-fuelled celebration and instead opting for a chance for your team to be merry without the threat of debauchery, HR can tick the box of getting teams together, whilst keeping it work appropriate. Options such as escape rooms, bowling or a festive cooking masterclass are ideal options.

Again, perhaps these options aren’t viable for either your culture or your budget, and you’re intent on hosting an office-based evening bash. It may be that this is the preference of your people, and there’s no reason why it cannot be a positive event, however one significant difference may be setting some ground rules.

Yes, workers are adults and shouldn’t have to be treated like children, but every HR practitioner will know that without structure and clear expectations around how people should act, even the most subdued celebration, when combined with alcohol, can become a mess.

By asserting that the normal rules still apply, and that unsavoury actions will be discussed if they do arise, HR can do its best to ensure that people treat others with kindness and dignity, and aren’t forced to socialise with colleagues acting inappropriately. Yes, it’s not ‘fun’ to have to lay down the law, but in the long run, ensuring that your culture and values shine through with any celebration is far better in the long run than letting anarchy rule, even if it is just once a year.