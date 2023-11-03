How to optimise meetings and help people get the most from them

Leadership

Meetings have always had their pros and cons. They're essential in business, of course, but, post-pandemic in a mainly work-from-home culture, 'jumping on a meeting' has become the norm. Managers are able to click the 'call' button to bring staff into meetings, or set up a meeting and invite anybody who seems to have a free slot in the calendar.

But with new research showing that meetings can lead to mental overload it might be time to rethink yet another Teams, Zoom or Slack call. Essentially, people are getting bored in meetings. Which surely isn't your goal when you schedule one!