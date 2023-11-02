Remote work is a feminist move that must be upheld

Public discourse in relation to the business world has been rife with debates over whether or not employers should be mandating their workers come back into the office.

Giant companies such as Amazon, Google and Tesla are all a part of a long list of firms encouraging their staff to give up remote work and flexibility for in-person interaction and supposed productivity.

Yet, many of these back-to-office mandates are taking place with little awareness to the positive consequences of remote work on professional women. What are these positive affects you may be wondering?

Historically, the challenges working women have faced in the workplace seem markedly different to their male counterparts. A working woman is plagued with fears of not being taken seriously, having to consider how career progression would impact their ability to effectively childcare, navigating much trickier career advancement trajectories, and having concerns around how pregnancy and childcaring duties impact all of this.

Of course, this is a generalisation and doesn’t apply to all women, or are these concerns faced by women exclusively. Despite this, these issues are by-and-large inextricably linked to the workplace female experience.

Working from home suddenly became an aid to many of the challenges faced predominantly by women. So many female professionals echo the same stories of being undermined for taking time off for childcaring duties, such as picking up their kid from school, or going to a school Christmas production.

The introduction of flexible work, where employers were more concerned about staff ‘getting the work done’ as opposed to being at their desk the whole day, meant that working mums could perform their care duties without having to make their employer aware, whilst still getting all their work done.

The emergence of this work model also highlighted aspects of effort in a working day that are often more common for women – such as spending time and money on grooming and getting ready in the working day to look ‘professional’ or ‘the part’ to ultimately be taken more seriously in the workplace.

Indeed, remote work shed a light on the unfair beauty standards still being experienced by women at all levels of their career. Yet, the possibility of working from home allowed the comfort and ease of appearing more casual, whilst spending less time and money on appearance, whilst remaining as effective in one’s role.

In this sense, remote work has given respite to many of the barriers to progression faced by professional women – some we hadn’t thought deeply into. A beautiful and unintentional consequence of the prominence of remote work has been this emancipation. Therefore, this model has been a feminist move that would be a damned shame to go back on.