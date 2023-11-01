The HR lessons from M&S and more as the festive adverts begin

November 1st marks the end of ‘Halloween season’, and, whether we like it or not, the start of ‘Christmas season’. Cue Christmas adverts.

Argos, M&S and ASDA have all dropped their new ads, with stars ranging from Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Michael Buble via a toy dinosaur called Trevor.

As perhaps the only contender to the John Lewis crown when it comes to all-out celeb-fests at Christmas, M&S focuses on celebrities from Hannah Waddingham and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Tan France all rejecting the elements of festivities they just won’t ‘do’. At the end, a voiceover declares: “This Christmas, do only what you love.”

The music is a cover of Meatloaf’s ‘I would do anything for love… but I won’t do that’.

Ellis-Bextor begins by blow-torching a cutesy meringue roof on a gingerbread house before torching.. the Christmas cards!

Meanwhile, over at Argos, it’s the turn of two toys (already used in the regular advert slots pre Coronation Street) to take centre stage. Connie the doll and Trevor the dinosaur are filming their own ‘viral’ video with a coffee machine to add the dry ice effect. Turns out, Trevor’s got the camera the wrong way around…

ASDA has enlisted none other than Michael Buble who has been in ‘storage’ until November 1st and begins singing when staff discover him (via a festive stock room showcasing their range).

It all serves to give HR professionals some lighter and more serious reminders about the day-to-day of the HR industry and business, as well as thinking a little further ahead to our own festive plans and goals for the end of 2023 and into 2024.

Focusing on values that matter

The message here is about way more than wanting to play a certain board game or whether you enjoy the daily ‘ritual’ of Elf on the Shelf – it’s about being your own person and about focusing on the things that matter to you, both personal and professional values. M&S is on the surface, all about 'me, me, me!' but it's also about doing what's right for you so that you're a stronger member of the team. It's a lesson in saying 'no' in the right way so that things go well for everyone in the team.

It takes variety to make a great team

The M&S advert in particular doesn’t just show people not wanting to do things at Christmas – at the very end, Hannah Waddingham carefully picks up and hugs the Elf that Zawe Ashton has hit across the rooftops. The message here is that there are always different interests, different personalities, ideas and agendas, and, when you manage those well, you get a very strong message across about your company and business to the outside world.

Christmas is coming – but don’t forget about the now

With the adverts coming thick and fast (yes, everyone is now waiting for a certain retailer that rhymes with Hon Fewis to load theirs) it can be easy to feel the year is over. But there is still plenty to do and it is only November 1 as we write this. Focus on the now as well as the future – don’t be so keen to think ahead that you forget the plans and goals of 2023. This is a good time to take a moment to think back to what you planned for your HR strategy at the beginning of the year and where you’re at with those plans. Perhaps with a mince pie, of course.

Not everyone will like what you do – and that’s OK

Of course, there are already hundreds if not thousands of comments on YouTube about the adverts. Not everyone likes them – not everyone will. It’s a very subjective thing, of course. And it’s the same with working in HR. You won’t always be the most popular person, and those who are in the teams you help manage won’t always get on and be best friends. It’s about finding a good mix, and knowing you are doing your job well even if it means that some people might not like it. That’s the double-edged sword of both PR and Christmas adverts.