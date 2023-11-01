Staff shouldn't fear being sacked if they're ill - so what can HR do to manage that?

Emilia Clarke has told Vogue in an interview 'I wasn't afraid of dying. I was afraid of being fired!' when she was hospitalised during filming for Game of Thrones.

Clarke shared that 'If I'm being brutally honest, the whole thing made me feel very ashamed. Like I was broken. As though the producers must think I'm an unreliable person that they've hired.'

She's best known for her role Daenerys Targaryen in the highly popular HBO television series Game of Thrones, and also for playing Lou Clark starred in rom com Me Before You, in 2016, based on the novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes.

One thing's for sure, it might come as a surprise to hear she worried about being fired!

So are your staff feeling the same way? Do they worry that if they need to tell you they're unwell, long term, that their job will be at risk?

And what can - should - you be doing about that as an HR professional?

According to the HSE, poor mental health accounts for more than half of all work-related illnesse with around 51% of long-term sick leave is due to stress, depression, or anxiety. The illness that staff experience physically might be exacerbated by poor mental health or anxiety, and vice versa.

When an employee is off work with a long-term illness, it's crucial for companies to handle the situation with sensitivity and care. Reassuring the employee that their job is secure can significantly alleviate their concerns. Of course, you'll need to work on a case by case basis, but addressing the issue of reassuring employees about the security of their jobs during prolonged absences due to various short and long-term illnesses, companies should demonstrate empathy and understanding.

Whether the absence is due to common short-term illnesses, such as the flu or a temporary injury, or more prolonged and complex conditions like chronic illnesses, mental health disorders, or disabilities, it is essential to handle the situation with sensitivity and compassion. Clear and open communication, coupled with tailored support and accommodations, can go a long way in reassuring employees of their job security and overall well-being during their time away from work.

Communication is key

Maintain open lines of communication with the employee, keeping them informed about the company's policies, procedures, and their rights during their absence. Regularly update them on any changes or developments at work that may affect them. You also need to reassure the employee of their job security and outline the steps the company is taking to accommodate their needs during their absence. This could involve providing regular updates on the status of their role and the company's commitment to their employment.

This also extends to maintaining regular contact. Stay in touch with the employee during their absence to show support and to keep them informed about any important company updates or changes. Regular check-ins can help the employee feel valued and connected to the workplace.