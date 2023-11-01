You might also like

If there's one thing guaranteed to send the fear of all the Halloween ghouls into a member of staff - including those in HR - it's 'Can we have a chat?'

That phrase is just one of the five top 'scaries' listed by LinkedIn in its recent research, and while it might seem like a lighthearted list, the language they've highlighted will be familiar and could be triggering for staff.

The top five 'workplace scaries' was topped with 'Receiving a message from your manager asking for a chat with no context' (24%) and also included being asked to give a presentation last minute (22%), accidentally sending a private message in a team chat (20%) and having to own up to a mistake that you’ve made (19%).

So just why does certain language send people into anxiety at work?

It's not just 'can we have a chat?' there's also 'Did you see my email?' and 'Can I have five minutes of your time?'. All short phrases with more power to scare than the worst of halloween costumes or make up on a dark night.

“A manager asking for a private chat without context can spook even the best of us," explains LinkedIn Career Expert, Charlotte Davies. "For a lot of people, hearing those words launches a tailspin of panic as they try to figure out what they’ve done wrong or brace for frightful news."

When an individual hears the phrase "we need to have a chat," an immediate wave of anxiety can wash over them. This seemingly innocuous statement often preludes discussions that involve constructive criticism, performance evaluations, or even potential disciplinary action. Employees may interpret this phrase as a signal for impending trouble or as a precursor to negative feedback.

As a result, the mind can swiftly conjure up scenarios of reprimands, job insecurity, or even facing the sack or redundancy. The lack of specificity and the element of surprise attached to such a statement can leave employees feeling vulnerable and unsettled.

Likewise, the request, "can I have five minutes of your time," can trigger a similar sense of foreboding. Although you feel like you sound quite lighthearted when you say it, this phrase can be an indication of an urgent matter that demands immediate attention. Cue panic!

Employees might fear that the topic to be discussed is sensitive or critical, potentially requiring their involvement in a complex issue or task outside their regular responsibilities. The fact it's such a short, sharp sentence, too, can generate apprehension and stress, as employees grapple with the uncertainty of what the discussion might entail.

Built on a culture of fear?

The fear associated with these phrases often arises from the lack of transparency and clarity surrounding the intentions and implications of the impending communication. Employees may feel that their professional standing or job security is at stake, leading to heightened levels of stress and anxiety.



This fear can also be exacerbated by a pre-existing atmosphere of competitiveness or a lack of open communication within the workplace, fostering a culture of apprehension and mistrust among colleagues.

It's also about heirarchy. For someone at any level to be asked for 'a quick chat' or 'a moment of your time' implies a higher status from the person asking. They hold all the information cards, as it were.

The person being asked can jump from calm to panic in a few easy nanoseconds, probably feeling intimidated by the prospect of discussing critical issues with their superiors, fearing potential repercussions or adverse outcomes that could affect their professional growth or even their employment status.

Ask yourself - if you say that phrase and someone feels anxiety or afraid, is it about them, is it about the words, or is it about the culture at your company? If it's the third option - which it might well be - it might be time to address more than your casual language.

What can you do as an HR professional or manager?

Number one priority is to check yourself when you go to type or ask the question 'Can we have a chat?'. Adding 'I need to catch up on...' or 'Be great to discuss...' and then the reason removes so much of the ambiguity. If you put a meeting in the diary, add the reason there, too. Even if it's a few words - don't leave them in suspense like a trick or treater at the door.

The answer is to make feedback more of a normal thing. Encouraging regular and constructive feedback, providing clear expectations, and establishing open-door policies can help alleviate the apprehension surrounding critical conversations.

Additionally, ensuring that communication is empathetic, respectful, and focused on growth and development can create an environment where employees feel supported rather than threatened. By promoting a culture of trust and understanding, organisations can transform language at work from a source of fear into a catalyst for positive change and growth.