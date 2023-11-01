You might also like

It's also about heirarchy. For someone at any level to be asked for 'a quick chat' or 'a moment of your time' implies a higher status from the person asking. They hold all the information cards, as it were.
The person being asked can jump from calm to panic in a few easy nanoseconds, probably feeling intimidated by the prospect of discussing critical issues with their superiors, fearing potential repercussions or adverse outcomes that could affect their professional growth or even their employment status.
Ask yourself - if you say that phrase and someone feels anxiety or afraid, is it about them, is it about the words, or is it about the culture at your company? If it's the third option - which it might well be - it might be time to address more than your casual language.
Number one priority is to check yourself when you go to type or ask the question 'Can we have a chat?'. Adding 'I need to catch up on...' or 'Be great to discuss...' and then the reason removes so much of the ambiguity. If you put a meeting in the diary, add the reason there, too. Even if it's a few words - don't leave them in suspense like a trick or treater at the door.
The answer is to make feedback more of a normal thing. Encouraging regular and constructive feedback, providing clear expectations, and establishing open-door policies can help alleviate the apprehension surrounding critical conversations.
Additionally, ensuring that communication is empathetic, respectful, and focused on growth and development can create an environment where employees feel supported rather than threatened. By promoting a culture of trust and understanding, organisations can transform language at work from a source of fear into a catalyst for positive change and growth.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.