Halt 4-day-week immediately or face consequences, Gov tells orgs

The UK Government has issued new guidance to local councils, demanding an immediate halt to any ongoing four-day workweek trials and ruling out the adoption of such practices in the future.

The guidance, released by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities (DLUHC), asserts that removing 20% of a local authority's potential working capacity does not offer value for money to taxpayers.

It emphasises that value for money for taxpayers is of paramount importance, and councils should not focus further on implementing the four-day workweek.

The move comes after Minister for Local Government Lee Rowley sent letters to South Cambridgeshire District Council, urging them to discontinue their four-day workweek trial due to concerns about value for money.

Rowley stated: "The Government is being crystal clear that it does not support the adoption of the four-day working week within the local Government sector. Local authorities that are considering adopting it should not do so. Those who have adopted it already should end those practices immediately."

The Government's guidance also promotes individual employees' right to request flexible working arrangements, allowing them to apply for changes in their working hours, timing, or location.

This stands in contrast to a blanket four-day workweek with full salary coverage for all employees in an organisation.

South Cambridgeshire District Council had initiated its four-day workweek trial in January, aiming to fill vacancies more effectively. Despite the Government's call to halt the trial, the council has chosen to continue it until the end of March to gather data and assess its impact.

However, Rowley warned that councils continuing to disregard this guidance could face further action in the coming months to end this practice.

The move has sparked a debate about the balance between reducing working hours and providing efficient public services, particularly in the context of local Government.

While proponents argue that shorter working weeks can enhance employee wellbeing and productivity, opponents, including Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove, assert that taxpayers deserve a full 100% of services and that such measures are slacking at the expense of hard-working taxpayers.

Nevertheless, local councils maintain that they should have the autonomy to make decisions that best serve their residents, taking into account factors like high private sector wages and housing costs.