Rules and advice for HR on the spooky, cheeky and safety when it comes to staff dressing up

Halloween and fancy dress go hand in hand. And traditionally at work, there has often been the opportunity for fancy dress. Some companies might go all-out with competitions, and, particularly for customer-facing roles, fancy dress can be a way to connect with customers and encourage staff bonding.

But gone are the days of just wearing anything, and HR and managers need to be wary of the dos and don'ts of fancy dress at work.

Rob McKellar, Director of Legal at Peninsula say that while fancy dress can be a great opportunity for boosting morale and team spirit, it's imperative to ensure costumes are still consistent with equal opportunities and discrimination policies. "Employers should make sure to set out what is and isn’t acceptable in a company-wide communication beforehand," he says. “Your work setting is a key factor too in deciding whether a costume is appropriate. Skimpy outfits in nurseries and schools, and grim reapers in health care settings will not go down well, for obvious reasons."

Read more from us

John Johnston, Head of E-commerce at workwear provider Workwear Express, agrees, adding: “Whilst dressing up for Halloween can boost morale in the workplace, it needs to be carefully regulated by both staff and employers. When choosing Halloween costumes for the workplace, employees and managers must consider if it could cause offence in any way. It’s important to think about the message you are conveying with your costume and whether it's appropriate for work. In a professional environment, staff must also ensure their costumes are appropriate and align with the company's rules and values. Dressing up inappropriately for Halloween can impact the business's reputation and in worse cases, potentially lead to legal issues."

“Staff also need to make an educated judgement as to whether their fancy dress is practical and allows them to carry out their daily tasks. The company has a duty of care for their employees, and staff must comply with safety regulations when assessing what costume to dress up in”

Consider the work that employees will be doing on the day

"Do they have face to face meetings with clients?" says McKellar. "Will they be dealing with serious topics or having conversations where it would not be appropriate for them to be in fancy dress, for example, if they need to conduct a disciplinary hearing or interview a potential new hire. If so, then perhaps consider offering some kind of compromise whereby they would be dressed professionally with a mask or accessories that can be added or removed as and when appropriate, rather than coming in in full makeup and costume.

Greg Guilford, Director of HR Consulting at WorkNest adds: “Halloween fancy dress being suitable will depend on your sector and the nature of employees’ roles. Those who operate machinery or work in a kitchen, for instance, they will likely need to adhere to specific dress codes for their own safety. You may also feel that employees who are client-facing need to uphold standards of professionalism and present a certain corporate image.

Read more from us

“Ultimately, employers are within their rights to set their own rules in respect to dress and appearance, provided these are not discriminatory. If you do allow fancy dress then it would be wise to issue a memo to employees ahead of Halloween that fancy dress must still adhere to the company dress code and uphold standards.”

Health and safety concerns

Guilford adds: “And of course, there’s the health & safety aspects to think about too. The last thing you want is anyone suffering a workplace accident or nasty injury as a result of their costume – that would be any employer’s worst nightmare. Long sleeves and excessive materials may not be appropriate for those working with machinery, something that employers across many industries will need to consider. Where PPE is usually worn, any costumes would need to comply with safety standards, for example wearing steel-cap boots instead of costume footwear, and ensuring that hard hats can still be worn over any wigs, masks, etc."

Fancy dress policy?

“Ultimately, if employers want to allow Halloween fancy dress, they should offer a guideline on how to dress up appropriately, so that staff can follow criteria and avoid any issues," cautions John Johnston at Workwear Express. "If the problem does occur, and employees do dress up in inappropriate costumes that could jeopardise their safety, businesses should ask said employees to change into normal office attire and/or go home to continue their work for the rest of the day. If costumes are deemed highly offensive, it may be more suitable to organise a disciplinary meeting to discuss the issue.”

Is fancy dress a social media content win for companies?

Ben Richardson, management trainer and founder at Acuity Training says: "With Halloween next week, culture managers across the country will no doubt be sending out company-wide emails letting staff know that if they make it into the office next Wednesday there may be plenty of treats waiting for them. Dressing up for work can be great fun, and it can give social media managers content film for their TiTok videos. Remember, not everyone wants to celebrate Halloween, some may have religious beliefs that are incompatible with the holiday and some may just not enjoy it. So with that in mind, managers must make sure their team is aware that fancy dress is not mandatory and to consider allowing those who don't want to partake to work from home that day."

The golden rules for social media are, as always, to be sure that what you are posting is appropriate and also that those in the picture know it will be shared on your social channels. Remember that while you can take a post down, it will be seen by your peers and competitors - think about the message you're sending when you post, rather than just those halloween clicks and likes.

Be aware of cultural appropriation

Another thing to be wary of is cultural appropriation. People's cultures are not costumes, so make it clear what is and is not acceptable," adds Richardson. "For example dressing up as Pocahontas, a Geisha, or a Rastafarian can be deeply culturally insensitive and should not be welcomed in a professional setting. If your colleagues are consumer-facing this could easily become a PR nightmare. Even if it's within a closed office you could find yourself dealing with complaints of racism and harassment if someone feels their culture or race has been singled out for mockery."

For Guilford, it's also important to recognise that Halloween is, for some, a true festival. He explains: “It’s also important to consider the way in which your workplace celebrates Halloween. While it is generally a secular holiday, Halloween does have its roots in paganism, and so you should be mindful of any members of staff who do not wish to partake in the celebrations. Employers need to ensure that no employee is treated differently, discriminated against, or belittled on account of their religious beliefs (which includes a lack of belief).”

Rob McKellar adds: "Any outfit that’s even remotely likely to cause offence or controversy should be a no-no. That goes for religious or political figures, criminals, and costumes that are too scary that could instigate fear anxiety, or that may point to cultural appropriation."