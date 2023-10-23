Nike increases in-office time for employees - a slow shift towards ending hybrid?

Nike is mandating its employees return to the office for longer, saying its workforce now needs to come into the workplace four instead of three days a week.

Beginning in January, employees at the trainer giant will be forced to come back into the Nike offices. Since May 2022, Nike staff have been required to come into the office three days a week, a move that was intended to be implemented in 2021 but was delayed due to an increase in Covid cases.

Nike joins the list of giant corporations mandating their workforce return to the office. Amazon famously told its staff they had to come into the office for at least three days a week, forcing many of its corporate workers who were employed over the pandemic to relocate to be closer to the office or quit their role.

We’ve seen the power and energy that comes from working together in person, and we aim to create more of that,” said a Nike spokesperson to Footwear News.

A possible end to hybrid work

These employers cite the need for in-person collaboration and better productivity, which they feel can only be achieved to a high degree when in the office.

Yet, employees still value remote work with it continuing to be one of the most sought-after company offerings to potential candidates, even more than salary. Research also suggests that employees would consider leaving a company if flexibility was taken away – a lack of flexibility sees four million people change careers due to a lack of this type of work, according to a study from CIPD.

Despite clear demands for remote or hybrid work from employees, some employers still raise concerns about the long-term effects of a lack of in-person interaction, warning that remote work has the potential of leading to staff isolation.

Professor Emma Parry from Cranfield School of Management, emphasises the importance of addressing the unique needs of different team members when it comes to remote work. She said: “Employers must avoid adopting a one-size-fits-all approach and put more trust in their staff to choose a working pattern that allows them to perform to the best of their capabilities.”

“We know that open and effective communication is a vital part of engaging employees and creating a positive organisational culture - and without the face-to-face environment of an office, proper communication can slip among remote workers,” Professor Parry said.

“As British workers continue to navigate hybrid working models, it is crucial for organisations to take these challenges into account and implement strategies that foster inclusivity and support employee wellbeing.”